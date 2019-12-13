What you need to know Dec. 13

(KFVS) - Good Friday morning, it is December 13.
Watch live newscasts here.
Friday will be partly to mostly cloudy across the area.
There will be a very small chance for a sprinkle, but most areas will remain dry. Highs will reach into the 40s and 50s.
We are monitoring a storm system that could bring some wintry weather late this weekend into early next week.
Right now, it appears the northern half of the Heartland could see some snow accumulation before changing to rain as warmer air moves in Monday.
We will continue to update you on this developing weather situation.
- Secure your holiday decorations so they don’t become a hazard for pets.
- The body of a man was found in the Ohio River just hours after his van was pulled from the river.
- The House Judiciary Committee delayed action on a vote to approve articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.
- All four wanted, escaped juveniles are back in custody in Tennessee.
A woman discovered an extra $37 million in her bank account.
‘The Beverly Hillbillies’ mansion sold for $150 million.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.