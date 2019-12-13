Still watching this weekend closely

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Friday Afternoon Heartland. We are seeing mostly cloudy skies across the area with a few showers showing up on radar. Most of this activity is not reaching the ground but a few areas could receive a light shower this afternoon our evening. Temperatures are chilly thanks to the cloud cover, mainly in the middle 40s. Clouds will continue across the area for the evening hours with temperatures slowly falling into the 30s. Lows by morning will range from the upper 20s far north to the middle 30s far south.