Still watching this weekend closely

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Friday Afternoon Heartland. We are seeing mostly cloudy skies across the area with a few showers showing up on radar. Most of this activity is not reaching the ground but a few areas could receive a light shower this afternoon our evening. Temperatures are chilly thanks to the cloud cover, mainly in the middle 40s. Clouds will continue across the area for the evening hours with temperatures slowly falling into the 30s. Lows by morning will range from the upper 20s far north to the middle 30s far south.
Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance for a shower. Highs will reach the lower 40s far north to the upper 40s south.
Clouds will be with us Sunday as well, but light precipitation will begin to spread north across the Heartland. Across the northern half of the Heartland we will likely see snow for a few hours before mixing with or changing to rain. This system will exit the area on Monday with a chance of rain ending as snow. Right now, snow fall accumulations look minor and major travel impacts do not appear likely.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.