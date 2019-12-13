SIU Carbondale announces end to SAT/ACT admissions requirements

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Applications for students wanting to attend Southern Illinois University Carbondale leaders may start to look a little different.
University officials said under a new initiative submitting ACT and SAT will not be required.
This aligns with a national trend to make standardize tests optional.
“Research has consistently demonstrated that the most important predictor of college success is the high school grade point average,” said Chancellor John M. Dunn. “Standardized tests can be a barrier to many students due to cost and demographic factors. We have a responsibility to level the playing field and ensure that every student with potential has an opportunity to study at SIU.”
The announcement of the change was made at 11 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 13.
To learn more and apply, students can visit admissions.siu.edu/apply/test-optional.php.
Chancellor John M. Dunn, Provost and Vice Chancellor Meera Komarraju and Associate Chancellor for Enrollment Management Jennifer DeHaemers attended the announcement.
University officials said applicants with a high school grade point average (GPA) of 2.75 or above who have met course requirements will be admitted to the university regardless of whether they submit their SAT or ACT scores.
This cut off GPA is based on the university’s review of students who have been successful at the university.
In addition, undergraduate students with a GPA below 2.75 will continue to be eligible for admission based on submitted ACT or SAT scores.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.