Shawnee Community College will receive a donated semi-truck

ULLIN, Il. (KFVS) - On Dec. 18, Shawnee Community College will receive an automatic Semi-truck as a donation from a local trucking company. This will make the program more inclusive for drivers who may have disabilities which prevent them from entering the trucking industry.
Schwerman Trucking of Calvert City, Kentucky, donated a 2014 freight-liner and a tanker trailer to the Shawnee College Trucking Program.
The donation was made after SCC truck driving coordinator Kelly Jennings reached out to terminal manager Tim Hodges in an effort to help prospective students who were unable to complete the program due to physical limitations.
“We are grateful to Mr. Hodges and Schwerman Trucking for agreeing to provide this generous donation. It will open so many doors of possibility to local residents. Several benefits come with an automatic transmission,” said Jennings. “Many newer drivers have less experience with manual transmissions and find them challenging to operate. The more modern automatics have better gas mileage and add improved accessibility for drivers that may have physical limitations that prevent them from operating a semi.
The Shawnee College Truck Driving Program is currently enrolling students for the upcoming semester, and the campus community is excited about the possibilities being made available to incoming truck driving students through this donation.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.