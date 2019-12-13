Person trapped in vehicle after crash involving semi hauling coal in Williamson Co., Ill.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A vehicle and a semi hauling coal crashed in Williamson County, Illinois.
According to officials with the Williamson County Fire Protection District, this was on Old Creal Road at Route 166.
Rte. 166 is closed until further notice.
The semi is on fire according to officials.
They also said there appears to be a person trapped in the vehicle.
Mutual aid has been requested from Lake of Egypt and an Air-Evac has been requested.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area.
