Randolph County violent sexual predator to be committed

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - On Dec. 6, 2019, a Randolph County jury found John Matheis to be a sexually violent predator. Judge Scott Hayes signed an order committing Matheis to the custody of the Department of Mental Health for treatment until such time he is safe to be free.
Matheis has a lengthy history sexually abusing both children and adults.
He was convicted of sodomy and sexual abuse in 1994 in Randolph County for sexually abusing his six year old granddaughter.
During the investigation, more victims came forward and disclosed sexual abuse that they suffered at the hands of Mathies.
He was sentenced to 25 years in prison for his 1994 offense, he participated in sex offender treatment while incarcerated.
When given opportunities on parole, his offending continued.
Matheis was charged with a new offense in Randolph County in 2014 and a new offense in Boone County in 2015.
These cases were dismissed whenhis parole was revoked, each time returning to prison.
While serving his sentence in the Missouri Department of Corrections, another victim came forward.
She wrote a letter detailing the horrific sexual abuse she suffered from Matheis when she was an eight year old girl.
At the 2019 hearing, two licensed psychologists that described various conditions they diagnosed Mathies with. These include antisocial personality disorder, and other specified paraphilic disorder, non-consent.
Additionally, they jury heard evidence from a third licensed psychologist who concluded that Matheis’s behaviors are unlikely to change.
The case was handled by Assistant Attorneys General Paige Wheeler and Jennifer Coffin with assistance from Paralegal Rebecca Sullivan and Investigator Carla Ramshead.
