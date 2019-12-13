Paducah teens charged with breaking into home, assaulting another girl

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Three teenagers have been charged with forcing their way into a home and assaulting another girl.
Mercedes A. Moore, 20, of Woodcreek Boulevard, and Mallie Dodson, 18, of Denberry Lane, were arrested on charges of first-degree burglary, second-degree assault and third-degree criminal mischief.
The third suspect is a 16 year-old girl, she was taken into custody on charges of first-degree burglary, second-degree assault and third-degree criminal mischief
The victum, Briana Kaszuba, 19, told police she and three friends were at her home on Madison Street Wednesday evening when there was a knock on the door.
One of her friends answered the door and three girls, with whom she is acquainted, forced their way into the home and began assaulting her.
Witnesses told police, some of Kaszuba’s property was damaged during the assault.
The girls assaulted Kaszuba until she was unconscious.
Kaszuba was taken to a hospital for treatment.
She gave officers the names of the three girls she said assaulted her.
Mercedes Moore and Mallie Dodson were interviewed today at the Paducah Police Department.
They both admitted to their involvement in the incident.
They were arrested and booked into McCracken County Regional Jail.
The third girl was taken into custody and lodged at McCracken County Juvenile Detention Center.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.