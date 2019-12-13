NKU squares off against Illinois St.

SAVVY VETERANS: Each team has relied heavily on their seniors this year. Dantez Walton, Tyler Sharpe and Silas Adheke have combined to score 47 percent of Northern Kentucky's points this season. For Illinois State, Zach Copeland, Dedric Boyd, Ricky Torres, Matt Chastain and Jaycee Hillsman have combined to account for 62 percent of all Illinois State scoring, including 75 percent of the team's points over its last five games.CLUTCH COPELAND: Copeland has connected on 41.1 percent of the 56 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 15 of 34 over the last five games. He's also converted 71 percent of his free throws this season.