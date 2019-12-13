New bids in for Center Junction interchange between Cape Girardeau, Jackson

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - New bids are in for the Center Junction interchange between Cape Girardeau and Jackson.
This is the project at Route 61 and Interstate 55. It was rebid after the first round of bids came in higher than estimated at more than $18 million.
The diverging diamond project was slightly changed to try to find construction savings.
The new bids were opened on Friday, December 13 with Penzel Construction, the low bidder at slightly under $17.5 million. Other bids included:
- Lehman Construction, LLC - $18,029,009.34
- KCI Construction Company - $18,125,000
- Phillips Hardy, Inc. - $19,027,107.99
- Millstone Weber, LLC - $20,910,525.20
The construction would affect traffic between Cape Girardeau and Jackson as lanes will be closed to accommodate it.
According to the Missouri Department of Transportation, they will meet on January 9 in Jefferson City to decide if they will proceed at this cost. Depending on weather, a vote from MoDOT’s Commission Construction could start as early as February 2020.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.