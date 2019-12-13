Mulkeytown, Mo. man facing charges of sexual abuse, child porn production

MULKEYTOWN, Mo. (KFVS) - A man is facing charges of sexual abuse, child porn production and more.
Kenneth L. Holley, 51, of Mulkeytown, was arrested on two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse and one count of aggravated assault.
After a search warrant was executed at Holley’s home and a subsequent investigation, additional charges were filed on Friday, December 13. Those include five counts of child pornography production and an additional count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.
Holley is being held in the Franklin County Jail on a combined bond of $650,000.
The investigation is ongoing and other charges are possible.
The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Benton Police Department, Franklin-Williamson County Child Advocacy Center and the Franklin County State’s Attorney’s Office.
