Mt. Vernon, Ill. man wanted by county officials

MT. VERNON, Ill. (KFVS) - A Mt. Vernon, Illinois man is wanted by officials in Jefferson County.
They said 34-year-old Duston A. McCowen is wanted for parole violation in the Illinois Department of Corrections.
He is known to run from officers, endangering those around him in the process.
Officials ask that anyone with information on his hwereabouts please contact the sheriff’s office, Mt. Vernon Police Department, Crimestoppers at (618)242-TIPS (8477), or the law enforcement agency of jurisdiction where he is believed to be.
They said not to attempt to apprehend or make any contact with McCowen.
