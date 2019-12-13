MoDOT prepares for possible winter storm

MISSOURI (KFVS) - In advance of a potential winter storm this weekend, Missouri Department of Transportation crews will be out pre-treating roads and bridges.
Parts of Missouri, including the Heartland, will see rain on Saturday, but the precipitation could change over to snow and ice on Sunday into Monday.
The wintry conditions in the forecast could affect morning and evening commutes on Monday in various areas of the state.
Drivers are reminded that the smallest amount of ice and snow can cause slippery road conditions.
MoDOT is urging drivers to keep updated on the weekend forecasts.
If you must travel , MoDOT suggests the following:
Wear your seat belt and don’t drive distracted
Slow down, adjust your speed to the conditions and do not use cruise control
Allow for extra travel time
Keep mirrors, windows and lights clean
Stay at least six car lengths back from snowplows and equipment
If your wipers are on, keep your headlights on. It’s the law.
If you encounter car troubles or are involved in a crash, remain in your vehicle
To check road conditions in Missouri, click here or call 1-888-ASK-MODOT (888-275-6636).
