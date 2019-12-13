Modified fake gun with real pistol magazine found during traffic stop

FULTON, Ky. (KFVS) - Methamphetamine and a fake gun loaded with real bullets was found during a traffic stop in Fulton, Kentucky on Thursday, Dec. 12.
A Fulton police officer stopped a car on N. Highland Dr. after noticing that the driver was not wearing a seat belt.
During the traffic stop, the officer inquired the identity of the passenger. He reportedly gave the officer a false name, Ross Puckett, but later admitted his correct name was Jordan Puckett.
The officer learned Puckett had a failure to appear arrest warrant out of Hickman County and an assault fourth degree domestic violence arrest warrant out of Graves County.
Puckett was arrested on these warrants.
The officer then searched the vehicle and reported finding a meth pipe that contained traces of the drug and a fake gun that was modified with a tactical laser and a real extended pistol magazine, which contained 9mm ammunition.
In addition to the warrants, Puckett was charged with possession of a controlled substance first degree methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The driver of the car, Tia Forrester of Fulton, was given a warning for driving on a suspended license and no seat belt. She was released after the traffic stop.
