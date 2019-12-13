Marion, Ill. police looking for 2 burglary suspects

Marion, Ill. police looking for 2 burglary suspects
Police say the suspects left with a Stihl chainsaw, nail gun and bicycle.
By Amber Ruch | December 13, 2019 at 4:22 PM CST - Updated December 13 at 4:22 PM

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - The police department is looking for two men in connection to a burglary investigation.

Police say two men entered a garage and took items without the owner’s permission around 2:30 a.m. on Thursday, December 12.

(Source: Marion Police Department)
Surveillance cameras captured the suspects as they searched through the garage area. Police say they left with a Stihl chainsaw, nail gun and bicycle.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspects is asked to contact the Marion Police Department at 618-993-2124.

