Marion, Ill. police looking for 2 burglary suspects

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - The police department is looking for two men in connection to a burglary investigation.
Police say two men entered a garage and took items without the owner’s permission around 2:30 a.m. on Thursday, December 12.
Surveillance cameras captured the suspects as they searched through the garage area. Police say they left with a Stihl chainsaw, nail gun and bicycle.
Anyone with information on the identity of the suspects is asked to contact the Marion Police Department at 618-993-2124.
