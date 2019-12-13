Man rams into deputy’s vehicle, nearly strikes trooper in ‘extensive pursuit’

OBION COUNTY, Tenn. (KFVS) - A 35-year-old Fulton County, Kentucky man was arrested after leading several departments on a pursuit.
Jeffery Shaun Rushin was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, evading arrests, reckless endangerment, leaving the scene of an accident, driving under the influence, vandalism, theft over $1,000 and multiple traffic infractions.
Obion County, Tennessee officials said around 6:33 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 11 they were called to Church Road for an altercation in Harris Station involving a gun.
Rushin was known to have outstanding warrants from several areas including the Obion County Circuit Court, South Fulton Police Department, Weakley County and Fulton County, Kentucky.
After looking all over the area, officials said they spotted Rushin heading north on Harris Station Road in a Dodge Caravan.
Around 7:49 a.m. deputies attempted to stop the vehicle. They alerted Tennessee Highway Patrol Officers in the area as well.
Highway Patrol was in front of Rushin’s vehicle attempting to stop him.
At this time, Rushin put his vehicle in reverse and rammed the Sheriff Deputy’s vehicle causing damage and minor injury to the deputy.
Officials said he then drove forward nearly striking the trooper, who was out of the vehicle and continued to flee the scene.
Crews from the Obion County Sheriff’s Office, the Tennessee Highway Patrol, the Tennessee Highway Patrol Aviation Unit, the Kentucky State Police and the Union City Police Department helped in the search for Rushin for several hours.
He was finally found around 1 a.m. in a ditch behind Jiffy Steamer on Ken Tenn Highway where he was taken into custody.
Rushin is currently in the Obion County Jail awaiting arraignment today in General Sessions Court
