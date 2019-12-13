Latest Missouri news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

AP-MO-ST. LOUIS OFFICERS INDICTED
Fifth St. Louis officer indicted in attack on colleague
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A fifth St. Louis police officer is now accused in the assault of a colleague who was working undercover during a 2017 protest. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in St. Louis on Thursday announced the indictment of 42-year-old Officer Steve Korte, who is charged with civil rights violations and providing false statements to the FBI. Federal prosecutors say Officer Luther Hall, who is black, was mistaken for a protester during a 2017 demonstration after the acquittal of Jason Stockley, a former officer accused of killing a black suspect. Hall claimed he was beaten “like Rodney King." His injuries required multiple surgeries.
GM president in Wentzville Friday for 'major announcement'
ST. LOUIS (AP) — The president of General Motors is expected to visit Missouri for what officials are calling a major announcement at the company’s plant in Wentzville. Gov. Mike Parson, Sen. Roy Blunt and other government officials are scheduled to join GM President Mark Reuss on Friday at the plant that produces trucks and vans. Representatives of GM and Parson have declined to discuss details. The announcement comes less than two months after GM workers nationwide ended a 40-day strike with an agreement that included a GM commitment to invest $1.5 billion in truck production at the Wentzville plant.
Teen sentenced to juvenile detention in ex-officer's death
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A St. Louis teenager has been ordered to enter a juvenile detention program for his role in the death of a retired St. Louis police sergeant. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 16-year-old Justin Mathews also was given a suspended 20-year prison term Thursday for taking part in the 2018 robbery and shooting of Sgt. Ralph Harper. Mathews could be released on probation at age 21 if he successfully completes a program which includes counseling and vocational training.He athews pleaded guilty in October to second-degree murder, robbery and other crimes. He was 15 at the time of the killing.
Ferguson's monitor fears public tuning out of reform process
FERGUSON, Mo. (AP) — The monitor overseeing the federal consent agreement requiring police and court changes in Ferguson is seeing signs that residents are disengaged in the reform process. There was a time when a meeting with the monitor would have drawn a capacity crowd in the town where the fatal police shooting of Michael Brown helped spur the Black Lives Matter movement. Just 22 people showed up Wednesday. Monitor Natashia Tidwell also expressed concern after just 128 people responded to a community survey that is a key component of the agreement, and few of them were black in a town that is two-thirds African-American.
'Shop early': US Christmas trees supplies tight, prices up
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — With Christmas less than two weeks away, finding the perfect tree might take some searching. The availability of real Christmas trees is tight across the United States, especially for procrastinators looking for a certain type of tree. But industry officials say everyone who wants a tree should be able to find one, they just might have to pay a little more. Merchant Sandy Parsons of Charleston, West Virginia, says she never got her order for 350 trees from a North Carolina farm, citing short supply. But local seller Robert Cole, whose business supplies its own trees, has never been busier.
Donation to Missouri State will aid Springfield schools
A $6.5 million donation to Missouri State University will be used to help the Springfield public school district expand its agriculture education offerings. The Darr Family Foundation announced the donation Wednesday. The money will be used to add a small animal education building and a magnet school near the university's Darr College of Agriculture. The Springfield school district will operate the magnet school. It is expected to open in August 2021 and serve up to 150 students, likely in grades 4-6. The money will be donated over five years starting with $2 million this month.
Investigation continues into fatal shooting in SE Missouri
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — Police in the southeast Missouri town of Cape Girardeau are continuing to investigate after a man was shot to death at an apartment complex. The Southeast Missourian reports that the victim was identified Thursday as 53-year-old Richard R. Reeves of Decatur, Michigan. The shooting happened just before 10 a.m. inside an apartment on the second floor. Police say Reeves was shot several times in the torso. He was pronounced dead at a hospital. No arrests have been made and police encouraged anyone with information to come forward.
Attorneys in Sunshine Law case seek $345,000 from university
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Attorneys involved in a lawsuit against the University of Missouri over an open records request are seeking $345,000 in fees from the university. The lawsuit stems from a dispute that began in 2015, when the university asked the animal rights group Beagle Freedom Project to pay more than $82,000 for records related to dogs and cats used in research. The motion for fees was filed this week by Attorneys Eric Crinnian and Dan Kolde. Circuit Judge Jeff Harris ruled in November that the university knowingly violated the Sunshine Law. A university spokesman said the school is reviewing the judge's decision and the new motion.