200 kids helped in Pulaski and Alexander County with a toy drive

PULASKI & ALEXANDER COUNTIES, Mo. (KFVS) - The Knights of Columbus organization and a Cairo’s school nurse came together to give more than a hundred children in Pulaski and Alexander counties something under the Christmas tree this year.
James Sumnlers, a father of five, didn’t expect to receive Christmas gifts like these for his family.
"Out of nowhere we get the phone call to come picks up the gifts," he said.
Sumnlers and dozens of other parents will have a much merrier Christmas, thanks to the knights of Columbus and Cairo school nurse Jill Bosecker.
"We had no idea how big this would get," he said.
Trustee Michael Hileman said they started the toy drive last year.
"It was actually my brothers 50th birthday party,and he wanted to do something different, so he just had everybody bring a toy to get in," Hileman said.
They raised more than 8,000 dollars with the help of the community.
"We had benefit at club 37 and we did barbecue chicken dinners all of the food was donated by local businesses,and the money raised we put towards toy drive," Bosecker said.
“We are a catholic men’s organization we do a lot of charity work, and we actually have done toys drives in the past but nothing to this extreme,” Hileman said.
Bosecker works at a school, she understands the needs of the students.
“I see that children don’t have things that most of take for granted and I am very proud to be able to help those families,” Bosecker stated. “Sometimes it’s not easy to for the parents to ask for help. It’s also very hard for those families too because it’s hard to think that you need help to provide Christmas for your family,”
Sumnlers appreciates all the support “It was amazing a great community I wouldn’t ask for anything better,”
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.