Ill. Lottery: Friday the 13th could be your lucky day

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - Illinois Lottery officials said Friday the 13th may be a lucky day for Mega Millions players.
Six Mega Millions jackpots have been won on the lucky day.
In the last five Friday the 13th Mega Millions drawings, more than 175,000 prizes were won in Illinois.
Lottery officials said the current jackpot is at $340 million with a cash option of $230.8 million.
Tonight’s drawing will take place at 10 p.m.
Jackpots start at $40 million. Officials said that’s the highest it has been since June.
