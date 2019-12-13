Holiday shipping deadlines are near

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - If you need to ship your Christmas gifts, you better do it now.
Local delivery services are getting busy fast and shipping deadlines are near.
One way to a happy holiday is making sure all gifts are under the tree on Christmas Day.
“I want him to be able to open it up on Christmas day and that he knows that his aunt loves him,” said Dinia Jenkins, customer.
Jenkins knows the clock is ticking on shipping deadlines.
“If I don’t ship it now, it’s not going to get there in time and it’s for my nephew that stays in Illinois,” she said.
Customer Service Representative Taylor Ellison said if you don’t have your shopping done now, you’ll have to spend a little more on shipping.
“Next day air is guaranteed to get there next day. There’s a couple different options on what time it will get there whether it be 8 a.m., 10:30, 12 or end of day,” said Ellison.
If you want your gifts to arrive by Christmas, Fedex ground shipping ends on December 16. The United States Postal Service ground shipping end on December 14.
Ellison said December 13 is the last day for some UPS ground shipping.
“Get in here as soon as possible,” she said.
But she said if you can’t make it in on Friday, you still might have a chance.
“If you’re going ground and you want your package to get there then I would definitely suggest having here Monday, Tuesday at the latest,” said Ellison.
Jenkins said UPS has always taken care of her during the holidays.
“I know that UPS is very dependable. I come here all the time and so I know that his gift is gonna make it there on time,” she said.
For more information on shipping deadlines, visit the 2019 Holiday Shipping deadlines website.
