HLC reaffirms accreditation of Southeast Mo. State University

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Southeast Missouri State University was re-accredited by the Institutional Actions Council of the Higher Learning Commission.
The action came at the December 4 meeting of the IAC, which has reaffirmed Southeast’s accreditation for 10 years with no interim reporting or monitoring required.
The next reaffirmation of accreditation is set for 2029-2030.
The re-accreditation process includes HLC site visits to the Kennett campus and the Poplar Bluff Delivery Site in October 2018, HLC workshops for faculty and staff in November 2018, submission of the University’s Systems Portfolio in December 2018, administration of a student opinion survey in spring 2019, gathering of third party comments from community members, alumni, students and other stakeholders in summer 2019, as well as the submission of a Quality Highlights Report.
This was followed by an on-site visit of a four-person HLC review team September 23-24. The reviewers met with a number of administrators and held open sessions to interact with faculty, staff and students during the team visit.
In addition, the IAC voted to allow Southeast to select its pathway, either Standard or Open, for the University’s next reaffirmation of accreditation cycle.
For several years, Southeast has been on the HLC’s AQIP pathway. HLC started the process of phasing out the AQIP Pathway and transitioning current AQIP institutions to other pathways.
Dr. Carlos Vargas, president of Southeast, said the university will be selecting its pathway in the coming weeks.
It was last accredited by the Higher Learning Commission in January 2013.
