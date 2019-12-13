HLC reaffirms accreditation of Southeast Mo. State University

The re-accreditation process includes HLC site visits to the Kennett campus and the Poplar Bluff Delivery Site in October 2018, HLC workshops for faculty and staff in November 2018, submission of the University’s Systems Portfolio in December 2018, administration of a student opinion survey in spring 2019, gathering of third party comments from community members, alumni, students and other stakeholders in summer 2019, as well as the submission of a Quality Highlights Report.