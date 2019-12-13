Here is the latest Mid-America sports news from The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Broncos quarterback Drew Lock is headed home to face the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday. The rookie grew up in nearby Lee's Summit, Missouri, and starred for the Missouri Tigers in college. He said his family will be trading their red and gold of the Chiefs for the orange and blue of the Broncos this weekend. Meanwhile, the Chiefs hope to make life miserable for Lock as they try to keep their hopes of a first-round playoff bye alive with a win.