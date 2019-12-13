Happy Slapowitz’s Toy Bash to benefit local kids

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - If you’ve ever wanted to help Santa out with Christmas, Friday, Dec. 13th is your chance at Happy Slapowitz’s Toy Bash.
“The impact is just one of those things where it humbles you," said Ryan Eftink, with Happy Slapowitz’s Toy Bash.
Eftink said more than 2,000 people attended the event in 2018.
“This whole thing started because we decided that we needed to do something to basically have a Christmas party, and also we wanted to have something that gave back to the community,” said Eftink.
The event’s at 13 different locations downtown Cape Girardeau. It starts at 6 p.m. All you need to do is bring a new, unwrapped toy, 10 dollars in cash, or wear a 2019 Happy Slapowitz’s t-shirt.
“We just keep on doing it. Last year we were able to donate over 5,000 toys,” said Eftink.
The donations collected go to the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots program, which distributes toys to kids in Bollinger, Cape Girardeau, Scott and Stoddard counties.
“We’re not active duty anymore, but obviously we like a good fight, and so give us a reason. If it’s something like getting some kids some hope on Christmas, it makes me feel personally very good. It also makes me feel good to see that the whole community is being served by these people,” said Matthew McGill the Toys for Tots Southeast Missouri Coordinator.
According to McGill, Toys for Tots will brighten Christmas for about 3,500 local kids this year, thanks to events like Happy Slapowitz’s Toy Bash and donations.
“What really touched base to me last year was when I got to see my daughter open up her first Christmas presents, and it just made everything we had done in the past 17 years worth it. And it made me realize that what we do is special. What we can do and provide for a child in Christmas time is why we do it," said Eftink.
There will also be barbecue food and 21 different live bands at the event, plus designated smoke free venues. All ages are invited.
