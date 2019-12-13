GM makes $1.5M investment allowing retention of 4,000 jobs in Mo.

“Today’s announcement that General Motors is bringing a major investment to Missouri is tremendous news for our state. The plant in Wentzville is a cornerstone economic asset for Missouri. It both provides good jobs in its immediate community and supports a broad network of suppliers and small businesses spread throughout our state. On behalf of the Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry, I’d like to congratulate General Motors on their growth and success in Missouri. I’d also like to recognize Gov. Mike Parson for his leadership in finalizing this investment. In May of this year, the legislation that made today’s announcement possible was stuck in a Missouri Senate filibuster with dimming hopes for passage. But aligned with Gov. Parson, the Missouri Chamber and our members from across the state made a direct appeal to key senators, helping finally push the bill to passage. Today’s announcement is a reminder that what happens in Jefferson City has an important impact on our state’s economy. Just this week, the Missouri Chamber released our 2020 Legislative Agenda and we look forward to advocating for more legislation next year that will help continue our economic growth.”

Daniel P. Mehan