GM makes $1.5M investment allowing retention of 4,000 jobs in Mo.

General Motors will invest $1.5 million in Wentzville, Mo. (Source: Missouri Department of Economic Development)
By Jasmine Adams | December 13, 2019 at 11:57 AM CST - Updated December 13 at 11:57 AM

WENTZVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - An announcement on Friday, Dec 13 from Governor Mike Parson, General Motors (GM) leadership, government officials and community partners detailed the plans to save thousands of jobs in Wentzville, Missouri.

Company officials said GM’s decision to invest $1.5 billion will retain nearly 4,000 jobs at its Wentzville facility.

The announcement represents one of the largest single project investments from the private sector in Missouri, according to company officials.

“We are excited and proud that General Motors, an American multinational corporation with more than 100 years of automotive industry experience, is renewing its commitment to our region with this investment in the Wentzville plant. This is truly a historic moment for Missouri, and it was an honor to be part of today’s announcement,” Governor Parson said.

The Wentzville plant supports 12,241 jobs.

It also makes more than $2 billion in GDP annually.

Daniel P. Mehan, Missouri Chamber President and CEO released the following statement regarding the announcement:

“Today’s announcement that General Motors is bringing a major investment to Missouri is tremendous news for our state. The plant in Wentzville is a cornerstone economic asset for Missouri. It both provides good jobs in its immediate community and supports a broad network of suppliers and small businesses spread throughout our state. On behalf of the Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry, I’d like to congratulate General Motors on their growth and success in Missouri. I’d also like to recognize Gov. Mike Parson for his leadership in finalizing this investment. In May of this year, the legislation that made today’s announcement possible was stuck in a Missouri Senate filibuster with dimming hopes for passage. But aligned with Gov. Parson, the Missouri Chamber and our members from across the state made a direct appeal to key senators, helping finally push the bill to passage. Today’s announcement is a reminder that what happens in Jefferson City has an important impact on our state’s economy. Just this week, the Missouri Chamber released our 2020 Legislative Agenda and we look forward to advocating for more legislation next year that will help continue our economic growth.”
Company officials said out of the state’s 227 automotive suppliers, 178 supply GM, accounting for more than $700 million spent by GM on Missouri suppliers.

