4 flu-related deaths reported in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX19) - The first four flu-related deaths of the 2019-20 flu season have been recorded in Kentucky, commonwealth health officials report.
The Cabinet for Health and Family Services says there are also 1,622 total confirmed cases of the flu in Kentucky since Aug. 4.
Officials say the increased flu cases or flu outbreaks in at least half of Kentucky’s regions caused them to raise flu activity to “widespread,” the highest flu-activity level.
There are no shortages of the flu vaccine this year, the Center For Disease Control says.
Last year nationwide there were 647,000 flu-related hospitalizations last year. Sixty-one thousand died as a result of the flu, according to the CDC.
