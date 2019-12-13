First Alert Friday Forecast

On Sunday a strong system will approach from the west with precip spreading west to east. Models have been gradually converging on the ‘warmer’ solution….with a surface low moving right over us on Monday. However….the onset of precip on Sunday afternoon/evening could still involve some winter precip mainly over about the northern half of the region e.g. SE MO and S IL. As we gradually warm, the rain/snow line should retreat to the north Sunday night into Monday…so that most of the precip on Monday will be just rainfall. In fact, there may be some thunderstorms Monday afternoon due to strong shear! Behind a strong cold front, it will be dry and colder for the beginning of next week.