First Alert Friday Forecast

The big story continues to be a rather strong system set to move through from Sunday into Monday with a challenging variety of weather conditions. In the short-term….moisture and weak systems will keep it a bit dreary with trace amounts of precip possible today through Saturday. A few sprinkles or some light rain is still looking likely at times this afternoon, tonight and even Saturday…although actual measureable rain chances look fairly low. With lots of clouds around….it will remain on the cool (but not cold) side today and tomorrow.
On Sunday a strong system will approach from the west with precip spreading west to east. Models have been gradually converging on the ‘warmer’ solution….with a surface low moving right over us on Monday. However….the onset of precip on Sunday afternoon/evening could still involve some winter precip mainly over about the northern half of the region e.g. SE MO and S IL. As we gradually warm, the rain/snow line should retreat to the north Sunday night into Monday…so that most of the precip on Monday will be just rainfall. In fact, there may be some thunderstorms Monday afternoon due to strong shear! Behind a strong cold front, it will be dry and colder for the beginning of next week.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.