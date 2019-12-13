First Alert: Another chilly start ahead of rainy weather

(KFVS) - Good Friday Morning.
Lisa Michaels says we’re in for another cold start with temps in the 20s and 30s.
Give a little extra time to defrost, there will be light frost on vehicles.
More clouds are in the sky this morning that will increase through the day.
There is a small chance of an isolated shower in our eastern counties this afternoon, but there are better chances of light rain picking up overnight.
Expect high temps like yesterday in the 40s and 50s.
We are still monitoring a storm system that looks to arrive Sunday afternoon through Monday.
This looks to bring a mixture of snow, sleet/freezing rain and rain.
