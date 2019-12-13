1 dead in two-vehicle crash on Rte. 166 in Williamson Co., Ill.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Illinois State Police are investigating a deadly crash on Friday morning on Route 166.
According to ISP, the two-vehicle crash happened around 7:35 a.m. on Route 166, about one-fourth mile north of Old Creal Springs Road.
The preliminary investigation showed a 2018 black Chevrolet pickup was going north on Illinois Route 166 and a 2012 Western Star truck tractor semi-trailer combination was going south when the pickup crossed into the southbound lane and hit it head-on.
The semi truck then ran off the right side of the road, overturned and caught fire.
The driver of the pickup was taken by ambulance to an area hospital where they were later pronounced dead.
The driver of the semi truck was airlifted to an out-of-state hospital with serious injuries.
Route 166 was closed for about 6.5 hours for crash investigation and cleanup.
