Cool Morning With Light Frost

Another cold start with temps in the 20s and 30s with light frost on vehicles. More clouds in covering the sky this morning that will increase through the day. There is a small chance of an isolated shower in our eastern counties this afternoon, but there are better chances of light rain picking up overnight. High temps like yesterday in the upper 40s to 50 degrees.
We are still monitoring a storm system that looks to arrive Sunday afternoon through Monday. This looks to bring a mixture of snow, sleet/freezing rain, and rain.
-Lisa
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.