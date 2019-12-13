Carbondale, Ill. man sentenced for sexual abuse

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A man was sentenced to prison on charges of aggravated sexual abuse.
Nathan T. Turner, 44, of Carbondale, pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse on June 6. He was sentenced to three years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, followed by a two-year period of mandatory supervised release, on December 12.
In November 2015, Turner committed an act of sexual conduct with a juvenile.
According to the Jackson County State’s Attorney’s Office, the juvenile was under the age of 17 and Turner was more than five years older.
Criminal sexual abuse is a Class 2 felony. After Turner’s release from prison, he will be required to register as a sex offender.
The investigation was conducted by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Assistant State’s Attorney Rebecca L. Blomer was responsible for the prosecution of this case.
