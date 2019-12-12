81 year-old woman crashes into Mayfield ambulance.

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) -Wednesday night, deputies responded to an accident on US-45 and Old US-45. One of the vehicles involved was a City of Mayfield ambulance.
Mary Cossiboom, 81, of Paducah, was driving a 2015 Honda SUV. She attempted to cross over west bound US-45 from Old US-45 .
Witnesses say Cossiboom did not see the ambulance heading northbound on US-45 and collided with it.
The ambulance did not have their lights on.
It slide sideways in the median before crossing back over 45 and down a large embankment, where it struck a tree.
The ambulance was being operated by David Jackson, 33, of Mayfield, accompanied by Justin Clapp, 30, of Wingo and their passenger Brenda Thompson, 60, of Mayfield.
All 4 passengers were taken to local hospitals.
Cossiboom was ultimately flown to a hospital out of area.
The roadway was closed down for approximately 30 minutes for cleanup before being reduced to 1 lane.
Deputies were assisted by Lone Oak FD, Mercy EMS, and Jason’s Towing.
