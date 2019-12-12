Wreaths Across America to honor veterans in the Heartland

SOUTHEAST, Mo. (KFVS) - The convoy is off to honor veterans across America.
Wreaths Across America will be making stops in all 50 states, at sea and abroad.
This includes Bloomfield, Mo. Veterans Cemetery and the Perryville Veterans Memorial.
According to the Pemiscot County American Legion the public is invited to join in a moment of reflection and thanks at a Wreath Laying Ceremony at noon on Dec. 12.
Patriot Guard, Boogaloo Riders and Highway Patrol will escort drivers to the Pemiscot County War Memorial on Truman Blvd.
Doors will open at 11 a.m. for more information and light refreshments.
National Wreaths Across America Day is December 14. That’s when the organization will be in Perryville.
Veterans wreaths will be placed to cover Arlington National Cemetery and more than 1600 other locations.
