What you need to know Dec. 12

(KFVS) - Good morning, don’t forget to Pink Up today on Thursday, Dec. 12.
Watch Heartland News live here.
We’re waking up to mostly clear skies and clam winds.
Lisa Michaels says this will allow for a lighter frost this morning than yesterday.
It will still be a chilly start with temperatures in the 20s and 30s.
Partly cloudy skies and mild temps take over by the afternoon. High temps will reach the 40s and 50s.
Clouds look to increase tonight into tomorrow morning due to a system near Florida.
This will also increase small rain chances on Friday for our eastern counties, but most of the Heartland looks to stay dry with temps in the 40s.
We are keeping a close eye on our next big system Sunday through Monday that could either bring snow or storms depending on the track.
- The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in solving a significant copper wire theft.
- The U.S. Marine Corps Reserves and volunteers are collecting toys as part of the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program.
- Four people were taken to hospitals following a crash involving an ambulance.
- Two people are on the run after a traffic stop in Bollinger County.
Krispy Kreme is providing customers a big discount ahead of what it calls the “Day of the Dozens.”
A family says hackers accessed a Ring camera in their 8-year-old daughter’s room.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.