Watching this weekend closely

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Wednesday Evening Heartland. We enjoyed a mostly sunny but cool day across the area with temperatures mainly in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Temperatures will cool off quickly into the 30s during the evening hours. Lows by morning will be in the upper 20s.
Thursday will be partly cloudy and mild. Highs will reach the upper 40s and lower 50s.
Friday looks dry across the Heartland, but we are watching two systems closely this weekend. One is a week system that will move through the area on Saturday. This could bring some light precipitation mainly across our eastern counties. The second system will be much stronger late Sunday. This system could bring snow to parts of the area so stay tuned for the latest.
