A Warmer Afternoon Today

Mostly clear skies and clam winds will allow still lighter frost this morning than yesterday. It will still be a chilly start with temperatures in the upper 20s to low 30s. Partly cloudy skies and mild temps take over by the afternoon. High temps will reach the upper 40s north to low 50s south.
Clouds look to increase tonight into tomorrow morning due to a system near Florida. This will also increase small rain chances on Friday for our eastern counties, but most of the Heartland looks to stay dry with temps in the upper 40s.
We are keeping a close eye on our next big system Sunday through Monday that could either bring snow or storms depending on the track.
-Lisa
