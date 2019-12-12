2 wanted for thefts at Walgreen’s stores

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Carbondale Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects wanted for recent thefts.
The two suspects are wanted for stealing merchandise from the two Walgreen’s stores in Carbondale, Illinois.
The first theft was reported at the Main St. store location at 4 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 2.
The second theft reported was at the Wall St. store location at 4:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 3.
The suspects were last seen leaving the store in a grey-colored SUV.
Police stated that one of the suspects had a small child with them at the stores.
Anyone with information about the suspects are asked to contact the Carbondale Police Department at 618-457-3200 or Crime Stoppers at 618-549-COPS.
Police said the investigation into the incidents is ongoing.
