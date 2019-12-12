Two suspects on the run after traffic stop

BESSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - Two people on the run after a traffic stop in Bollinger County.
According to Chief Deputy Darren Ballard, of the Bollinger County Sheriff’s Department, on Dec. 11 around 2 p.m. authorities conducted a traffic stop.
While the vehicle was stopped, two suspects ran out of the vehicle into nearby woods, after setting the vehicle on fire. Authorities believe one of the suspects may have been armed.
Authorities searched the area of county road 836 and Highway OO in the Bessville area.
The search was called off around 6:30 p.m. and the suspects are believed to be out of the area.
Those who live in the area should use caution and common sense if they encounter a stranger. Residents are asked to call the Bollinger County Sheriff’s Department if they see anything unusual.
