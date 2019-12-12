Thousands of toys going to hundreds of kids across Southern Illinois via The Poshard Foundation

CARTERVILLE, Il. (KFVS) - Dozens of Southern Illinois social service agencies received toys on behalf of abused, neglected, and abandoned children at the Poshard Foundation’s office on Wednesday afternoon.
More than 400 children were identified through the agencies as some of the neediest children in the region.
Executive Director Jo Poshard with the Poshard Foundation for Abused Children said these are the children not on anyone else’s list.
“We want these children to know that people care about them, that someone out there thought enough of them to provide a present or two, that they belong and that they are special,” Poshard said.
From baby dolls, to teddy bears, to coats, the organization, is aiming to fill in the gap to make sure no kid is without toys for the holidays.
There more than 1200 gifts from generous people throughout the community, including Ameren Illinois and Richard Clarks Christmas party.
Clark has an annual Christmas party attended by hundreds of his customers and friends throughout the tri-state area. Each person attending is asked to bring a new toy to be gifted to an abused child.
Thursday, the foundation will service additional pre-selected children.
