St. Louis faces tough test vs No. 12 Auburn

FABULOUS FRESHMEN: Saint Louis' Jordan Goodwin, Gibson Jimerson and Yuri Collins have combined to score 43 percent of the team's points this season and have accounted for 51 percent of all Billikens scoring over the last five games.GIFTED GOODWIN: Goodwin has connected on 36.4 percent of the 22 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 3 for 9 over the last three games. He's also converted 51.4 percent of his free throws this season.