Southeast board to discuss audits, course fee, degrees for summer

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Southeast Missouri State University Board of Regents will meet to discuss several topics on Friday, Dec. 13.
The meeting begins at 9 a.m. in the Board of Regents Room in Academic Hall.
The board will consider the following: a special course fee added to a graduate level nursing practicum beginning in Spring 2020, the appointment of Pamela Sander to a three-year term as a University representative on the Show Me Center Board of Managers, and to confer degrees for summer and fall 2019 candidates for graduation.
Also at the meeting, the board will also hear several reports.
These include the University President’s Report, Student Government report, Faculty Senate and a progress report on contracts and facilities management projects and an FY20 operating budget to actual report.
A graduate level nursing student will also give a presentation to the board.
Rubin Brown representatives will present the annual financial report, the Single Audit Report on the Schedule of Expenditures of Federal Awards, the Systems Facilities Financial Report and the Report on NCAA Independent Auditor’s Report on Agreed Upon Procedures.
