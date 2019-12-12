Quiet now, weekend could get interesting.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Thursday Afternoon Heartland. Clouds are increasing across the Heartland, but we will remain dry under these clouds. Temperatures are in the upper 40s and lower 50s across the area. This evening clouds will clear early allowing for temperatures to drop close to freezing by midnight. More clouds will move in during the early morning hours keeping temperatures from falling too far. Lows by morning will be in the upper 20s northeast to middle 30s southwest.
Friday will be partly to mostly cloudy across the area. There will be a very small chance for a sprinkle, but most areas will remain dry. Highs will reach the upper 40s and lower 50s.
We are monitoring a storm system that could bring some wintry weather late this weekend into early next week. Right now, it appears the northern half of the Heartland could see some snow accumulation before changing to rain as warmer air moves in Monday. We will continue to update you on this developing weather situation.
