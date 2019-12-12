Quiet now, weekend could get interesting.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Thursday Afternoon Heartland. Clouds are increasing across the Heartland, but we will remain dry under these clouds. Temperatures are in the upper 40s and lower 50s across the area. This evening clouds will clear early allowing for temperatures to drop close to freezing by midnight. More clouds will move in during the early morning hours keeping temperatures from falling too far. Lows by morning will be in the upper 20s northeast to middle 30s southwest.