Organization collecting toys to benefit up to 3,500 Heartland children

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The U.S. Marine Corps Reserves and volunteers are collecting toys as part of the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program. Volunteers spent all night on Dec. 11th until 4 p.m. on Dec. 12th collecting unwrapped toys in the Osage Centre parking lot. Volunteers are collecting toys for kids in Cape Girardeau, Scott, Bollinger and Stoddard counties.
“Toys for Tots is to bring a little bit of hope to children that are maybe less fortunate. Maybe don’t have as nice of things, a lot of promising things going on in their lives. Maybe a toy from someone says, ‘there’s someone out there that cares enough about you, to bring you something, to give you something for Christmas, to give you hope.’” said Matthew McGill of the Marine Corps Reserves.
Volunteers have been working since October in hopes to give area kids a full Christmas.
McGill added, “We’re blessed to be in a place where there are so many generous people. That come out... show up. Not only that if they put a toy in a box, they know that it gets to us and that actually stays in the community and that we’re actually able to put those out to the kids locally.”
Volunteers will also be taking donations for Toys for Tots on Friday Dec. 13th as part of the Happy Slapowitz Toy Bash event. More information on that event can be found here.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.