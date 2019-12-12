New Zealand planning retrieval of bodies on volcanic island

New Zealand planning retrieval of bodies on volcanic island
Paul Quinn, chairman of White Island Tours walks from meeting with the family of volcano victim Hayden Marshall-Inman in Whakatane, New Zealand, Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019.The volcano on White Island has continued venting steam and mud, delaying plans by authorities to recover the bodies of victims from the volcano site. Authorities believe there are eight bodies that remain on the island following the Dec. 9 eruption. (Source: AP Photo/Mark Baker/AP)
December 11, 2019

WHAKATANE, New Zealand (AP) - New Zealand officials say they will begin Friday to recover eight victims’ bodies believed to remain on a small island since a volcanic explosion there earlier this week.

Continuing volcanic activity has delayed the retrieval of the eight bodies from ash-covered White Island, where an eruption occurred Monday as 47 tourists were exploring the landscape.

Eight people were confirmed killed and dozens were severely burned in the blast of steam and ash.

New Zealand medical staff were working around the clock to treat the injured survivors in hospital burn units.

On Thursday, police were finalizing the plan to return to the island to retrieve the eight bodies believed to still be there.

