First Alert Thursday Outlook

There is still an unusually large amount of variation between various forecast models re: this upcoming winter event. For example, one model is giving us rain and highs in the 50s on Monday, while another is showing snow with highs in the 30s. Overall, the models seem to be trending toward the warmer side. There does look to be enough cold, dry air in place for some snow to develop in advance of a warm front Sunday afternoon into Sunday night. Then it looks like southerly winds will warm us up quickly enough to change most of the precip over to mainly rain Sunday night into Monday. In fact there may even be some thunderstorms along a cold front Monday afternoon, if this warmer scenario verifies. In any event, it will be turning colder and windy Monday night into Tuesday behind a strong cold front…leading to mainly cool dry conditions for most of next week.