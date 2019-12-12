First Alert Thursday Outlook

Potential weekend issues: we’re still watching the evolving potential for some winter precipitation from late this weekend into early next week. In the meantime, things remain cool and quiet for now. Extensive mainly high cloud cover will be moving through over the next day or two….but overall rather tranquil for mid-December with highs near 50 and lows near freezing. A weak cold front looks to move through early Saturday with a few light showers or sprinkles….but measureable rain chances look fairly low. The resulting cool air push may set the stage for some messy weather by Sunday, however.
There is still an unusually large amount of variation between various forecast models re: this upcoming winter event. For example, one model is giving us rain and highs in the 50s on Monday, while another is showing snow with highs in the 30s. Overall, the models seem to be trending toward the warmer side. There does look to be enough cold, dry air in place for some snow to develop in advance of a warm front Sunday afternoon into Sunday night. Then it looks like southerly winds will warm us up quickly enough to change most of the precip over to mainly rain Sunday night into Monday. In fact there may even be some thunderstorms along a cold front Monday afternoon, if this warmer scenario verifies. In any event, it will be turning colder and windy Monday night into Tuesday behind a strong cold front…leading to mainly cool dry conditions for most of next week.
