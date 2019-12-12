Elderly prisoners may be eligible for release home under new Ill. bill with good time credit

“Last year, Congress came together to pass one of the most important criminal justice reform laws in a generation. Now we have an obligation to ensure that this law is properly implemented,” Durbin said. “My legislation with Senator Lee would adjust an important provision in the First Step Act that will allow selected elderly prisoners to transition to home confinement for the remainder of their sentence – just as the First Step Act intended. I’m hopeful that this technical fix will pass swiftly through the House and Senate and will be signed by President Trump.”