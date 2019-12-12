Elderly prisoners may be eligible for release home under new Ill. bill with good time credit

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - A bill introduced by U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) and Mike Lee (R-UT) would allow nonviolent elderly prisoners to be released to home confinement to benefit from good time credit.
According to Illinois legislators, The First Step Act goes back to and expands a program to place elderly and terminally ill inmates in home confinement.
The senators were both sponsors of the program in 2018 as well.
“Last year, Congress came together to pass one of the most important criminal justice reform laws in a generation. Now we have an obligation to ensure that this law is properly implemented,” Durbin said. “My legislation with Senator Lee would adjust an important provision in the First Step Act that will allow selected elderly prisoners to transition to home confinement for the remainder of their sentence – just as the First Step Act intended. I’m hopeful that this technical fix will pass swiftly through the House and Senate and will be signed by President Trump.”
Officials said the program is under the Second Chance Act.
It allows the Bureau of Prisons to release eligible inmates that are 60 years or older.
Eligibility depends on an inmates sentence. If they have served two-thirds of their sentence, they are eligible for the program.
Officials said inmates who have good behavior while imprisoned are given 54 days a year of Good Conduct Time credits.
The BOP has interpreted the Elderly Offender Pilot Program as excluding Good Conduct Time.
This means that eligible, nonviolent elderly offenders must spend more time in federal prison waiting transfer to home confinement.
“Successful state reforms have shown us that it is most often both inhumane and unproductive to warehouse elderly inmates that are not a threat to anyone,” said Lee. “This bill would simply clarify a misinterpreted segment of The First Step Act that is preventing the legislation from providing the relief intended for older inmates.”
Durbin and Lee said this delays their returns to the community and uses more of taxpayers money.
