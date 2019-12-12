Ecstasy in toddler’s shoe leads to woman’s arrest

Mary Elizabeth Lunnie was arrested Dec. 10 by Arkansas State University police after someone reportedly found ecstasy inside the shoe of a 14-month-old child. (Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | December 11, 2019 at 4:20 PM CST - Updated December 12 at 11:16 AM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The discovery of an illegal drug inside a toddler’s shoe has a Craighead County woman facing at least five charges, police say.

Mary Elizabeth Lunnie, 32, Jonesboro was arrested Tuesday, Dec. 10, after Arkansas State University police got a call to go to the 500-block of Robinson Street due to a suspicious bag being found.

According to a probable cause affidavit, officers were handed a small, clear plastic bag that had been found in the shoe of a 14-month-old toddler.

“A statement provided by a worker at that location stated the victim had been wearing the shoe when she removed it and located the baggie that contained an unknown substance,” A-State police said.

The substance in the bag reportedly tested positive for ecstasy.

A-State police and the Jonesboro Police Department’s Street Crimes Unit later went to Lunnie’s residence after getting a search warrant.

There, the court documents stated, police found a pill bottle with 33 ecstasy pills, a loaded Smith and Wesson Bodyguard .380 pistol, a set of digital scales, a marijuana grinder, and a homemade marijuana pipe made out of an empty coconut.

Officers arrested Lunnie on suspicion of first-degree endangering the welfare of a minor, possession of Schedule I or II controlled substance (not meth or cocaine), simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of firearms by certain persons, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

A $125,000 bond was set for Lunnie, who will be arraigned Jan. 31 in circuit court.

