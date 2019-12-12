Ecstasy in toddler’s shoe leads to woman’s arrest

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The discovery of an illegal drug inside a toddler’s shoe has a Craighead County woman facing at least five charges, police say.
Mary Elizabeth Lunnie, 32, Jonesboro was arrested Tuesday, Dec. 10, after Arkansas State University police got a call to go to the 500-block of Robinson Street due to a suspicious bag being found.
According to a probable cause affidavit, officers were handed a small, clear plastic bag that had been found in the shoe of a 14-month-old toddler.
“A statement provided by a worker at that location stated the victim had been wearing the shoe when she removed it and located the baggie that contained an unknown substance,” A-State police said.
The substance in the bag reportedly tested positive for ecstasy.
A-State police and the Jonesboro Police Department’s Street Crimes Unit later went to Lunnie’s residence after getting a search warrant.
There, the court documents stated, police found a pill bottle with 33 ecstasy pills, a loaded Smith and Wesson Bodyguard .380 pistol, a set of digital scales, a marijuana grinder, and a homemade marijuana pipe made out of an empty coconut.
Officers arrested Lunnie on suspicion of first-degree endangering the welfare of a minor, possession of Schedule I or II controlled substance (not meth or cocaine), simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of firearms by certain persons, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
A $125,000 bond was set for Lunnie, who will be arraigned Jan. 31 in circuit court.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.