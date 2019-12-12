Crews respond to rollover crash involving mother, 11-month old

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A rollover crash happened at 7:57 a.m. on Dec. 11.
Deputies with the Graves County, Kentucky Sheriff’s Department were called to the rollover crash on State Rte. 464 east of Mayfield.
They were told someone may be trapped inside the vehicle.
Deputies said they found 26-year-old Bailey Long of Mayfield and her 11-month-old in the vehicle.
Long was headed west on KY 646 when the vehicle left the road and she could not regain control.
The vehicle continued to roll over.
Officials said more than very minor injuries were avoided because Long was wearing a seat belt and the child properly restrained in a child safety seat.
Deputy Mason was assisted at the scene by: Mayfield/Graves County EMS, Mayfield Fire Department and Sgt David Warner of Graves County Sheriff’s Office.
