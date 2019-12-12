Carbondale man sentenced to 6 years, used BB Gun in aggravated robbery

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A Carbondale, Illinois man has been sentenced to the Illinois Department of Correction following a September robbery.
Michael C. Carr, Jackson County State’s Attorney, announced that Bernard C. Robison, 25, pleaded guilty to aggravated robbery on Dec. 11.
He and was sentenced to serve six years in the Illinois Department of Corrections. Officials said this will be followed by a two year period of Mandatory Supervised Release.
Jackson County officials said on Sept. 7, Robison took a bicycle in the 800 block of East Grand Avenue.
When the owner of the bicycle, who was nearby, confronted Robison, he removed what appeared to be a firearm from his waistband.
Officials said Robison began to ride away on the bicycle and then entered a store.
He once again showed what appeared to be a firearm.
Officials said Robison demanded the customers in the store give him their money.
Robison left the store on the bicycle.
A few minutes later, Robinson was found by officers.
They learned that the gun Robinson used was a BB gun.
The investigation was conducted by the Carbondale Police Department. Assistant State’s Attorney Rebecca L. Blomer was responsible for the prosecution of this case.
