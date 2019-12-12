The Brad Deming Bicycle Fund donates 15 bikes to students at East Calloway

EAST CALLOWAY, Ky. (KFVS) - 15 East Calloway Elementary students will receive bikes from the Brad Deming Bicycle fund this holiday season.
The Brad Deming Bicycle Fund started in Oct. of 2015 by Brad Deming.
Deming was an avid outdoors-man. He joined with fellow outdoors-men in order to raise money to buy bicycles for children at Christmas.
The Fund raised money by selling guided hunting and fishing trips throughout the year.
Deming passed away in April of last year.
John Lawrence and Anthony Landreth, are fellow hunters and close friends of Deming.
They changed the name of the bicycle fundraiser to the Brad Deming Memorial Bicycle Fund.
Money is still raised the same way, with the exception of how the bikes are distributed among schools.
The donor of the hunting/fishing trips and the people that purchased these hunts can now decide where they want their share of the bikes to be distributed.
East Calloway Elementary School was chosen by Carl and Joy Doron.
They are the owners of Snipe Creek Hunting Lodge.
They donated two premium deer hunts to the charity that was then auctioned off to purchase the 15 bikes.
