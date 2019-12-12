Body found hours after van pulled from river in Paducah

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The body of a man was found in the Ohio River just hours after his van was pulled from the river.
According to Paducah police, this was at Schultz Park, at the foot of Broadway.
They say foul play is not suspected in the death of Keith F. Barnes, 49, of Paducah, but McCracken County Coroner Amanda Melton said Barnes’ body will be sent to the Regional Crime Lab in Madisonville, Ky. for an autopsy on Friday, December 13.
Police were called at 6:26 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 12 after the crew of the American Duchess riverboat spotted a submerged vehicle as the boat docked at the Paducah riverfront.
A driver with Paducah-McCracken County Disaster and Emergency Services went into the water to help remove the van from the river.
No one was inside the van when it was pulled out about mid-morning.
Police say two men fishing from the riverbank spotted what appeared to be a body tangled in trees near the bank and called police at 1:30 p.m.
The body was recovered by Paducah firefighters using the department’s rescue boat. A wallet in the man’s pocket identified him as Keith Barnes.
According to police, family members told a detective they last saw Barnes on Saturday morning.
Police reviewed surveillance video from cameras at the foot of Broadway and saw the van enter the water at 5:25 a.m. on Monday.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550.
