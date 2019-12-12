Aeria Ultimate carbon aerobars recalled

(KFVS) - Profile Design’s Aeria Ultimate carbon aerobars were recalled late Wednesday night.
The bicycle aerobars can crack and break, causing the rider to lose control and crash..
Consumers should immediately stop using bicycles with the recalled aerobars. They should contact Profile Design for instructions to receive a free replacement aerobar.
They were sold individually and as an original equipment upgrade on consumer configurable Dimond Brand Bikes and Quintana Roo model bicycles. t
The aerobars were sold in one size and are all matte black in color.
“Profile Design” and “Ultimate” are embossed in gloss black on the top of the rear edge of the aerobars.
The best way to identify recalled handlebars is to measure the uncut hand extensions from the leading edge of wing to tip of hand extension (where brake lever is placed).
On recalled bars it is 13.6 cm (5.3 in) measured from leading edge of wing.
